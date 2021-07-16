Singapore residents jabbed overseas can update vaccination records here

Singaporeans, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who received Covid-19 vaccinations overseas can update their vaccination records here.

Those who were inoculated overseas with either the Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty and Moderna vaccines, or vaccines listed on the World Health Organisation's Emergency Use Listing, can have their vaccination records updated in the National Immunisation Registry upon returning to Singapore as of Wednesday.

It will require documentation that proves their overseas vaccination, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said in a statement yesterday.

They will also need a positive serology test result in Singapore, which MOH said "provides an additional means to validate the vaccination status of an individual".

Those who wish to have their vaccination records updated may visit a private healthcare provider offering this service.

The healthcare provider will verify the vaccination documentation and perform the appropriate serology testing based on the type of vaccine taken.

The healthcare providers currently include SATA CommHealth, Raffles Medical Group, MinMed and Make Health Connect (MHC).

Fullerton Health will start providing the tests from Monday.

Fees for the service are set by the clinics, and are not subsidised by the Government. A few days after a positive serology test result, the individual's vaccination records will be reflected on the HealthHub portal, said MOH.

Some vaccines on WHO's emergency use listing

•Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty (authorised by the Health Sciences Authority under the Pandemic Special Access Route) •AstraZeneca •Janssen •Moderna (authorised by the Health Sciences Authority under the Pandemic Special Access Route) •Sinopharm •Sinovac

It added that Singapore residents who have been vaccinated here need not undergo serology testing.

More details on this initiative are available at www.moh.gov.sg/ covid-19/vaccination/faqs/faqs--- post-vaccination-matters