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Singapore Red Cross Youth raises $700,000 to help 30,000 families with household supplies

(Left) Lim Jing and Sanchari Das (right) with a beneficiary. In all, 570 volunteers were involved in the packing and distribution of the household items.

SINGAPORE – About 30,000 families recently r eceived essential household supplies such as cooking and home cleaning items under a Singapore Red Cross Youth initiative.

The initiative, Project R.I.C.E.+, has raised close to $700,000 towards this end . The funds will support local vulnerable communities, including low-income families; skipped-generation families , including children raised by grandparents; single-parent families; isolated seniors; people with disabilities; and migrant workers, said the Singapore Red Cross in a statement on July 6 .

These households were identified from the Singapore Red Cross’ programmes, family service centres, residents’ centres, community centres and organisations .

The annual youth-led project distributed 4 6,238 sets of essential provisions to about 30,000 households door to door on June 27 and July 4 . These supplies include daily necessities such as food and household items.

Supermarket chain Sheng Siong, which has been supporting Project R.I.C.E.+ since 2009, provided discounts for the initiative, allowing it to support more communities with essential items, said the Singapore Red Cross.

The project was spearheaded by 29 youth leaders from 10 institutes of higher learning and involved close to 300 young people across the island, said the Singapore Red Cross.

In all, 570 v olunteers were involved in the packing and distribution of the household supplies.

Such community work plays an important role, said Singapore Red Cross chief executive and secretary-general Benjamin William.

“Community service gives our Red Cross Youth the opportunity to better understand the realities faced by vulnerable communities in Singapore while nurturing empathy, purpose and a lifelong commitment to humanitarian services.”