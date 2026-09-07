Singapore Red Cross to distribute air purifiers, care packs to vulnerable groups amid haze and heat

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Some seniors will also receive three months of electricity bill support to help them with the use of the air purifiers.

SINGAPORE – About 700 people will receive essential items, such as air purifiers and isotonic drinks, in the coming days to tide them through the haze and heat situation in Singapore.

In a statement on Sept 7 , the Singapore Red Cross (SRC) said it will be stepping up its ground response to help vulnerable communities whose health may be at risk due to the poor air quality.

In the next few days, the humanitarian organisation will look at giving out air purifiers, as well as heat and haze support packs, to 200 seniors aged above 70 and staying alone.

These support packs will contain hydration supplies and other essential items.

Some seniors will also receive three months of electricity bill support to help them with the use of the air purifiers.

The seniors are part of SRC’s Home Monitoring and Eldercare, as well as Medical Chaperone and Transportation programmes.

As prolonged exposure to heat and haze can be particularly dangerous for seniors , the measures will provide a vital layer of protection for this group and reduce the need for them to go outdoors when conditions deteriorate, SRC said.

This initiative comes after air quality in Singapore hit unhealthy levels for the first time since October 2023 , with the 24-hour Pollutant Standards Index (PSI) crossing the threshold reading of 101 on the morning of Sept 4.

The National Environment Agency (NEA) began issuing daily haze advisories that day.

SRC said that an additional 500 people from vulnerable groups will also receive care packs containing coconut water, isotonic drinks, suitable ready-to-eat food, basic hygiene items, and other practical essentials.

These supplies will help them remain hydrated, reduce unnecessary outdoor activities, and follow the NEA’s health advisories as far as possible, the organisation said.

It will also tap its existing programmes, community networks and partners to provide tailored support to these communities.

For example, SRC’s community befrienders will be trained to recognise signs of distress caused by heat and haze, and take action.

Volunteers and staff on the ground will also be equipped with N95 masks, when required, while providing assistance to those in areas affected by poor air quality, it said.

“When temperatures rise and air quality deteriorates, the consequences can be far more serious for those already at risk,” said SRC secretary-general and chief executive Benjamin William.

“No one should have to face these conditions alone... We urge everyone to stay vigilant, follow official health advisories, and check in on those who may need help,” he added.

SRC’s latest tranche of support builds on an earlier islandwide outreach in April , which saw the group distribute care packs targeted specifically at protection against heat and haze.

The outreach included heat resilience talks for 450 outdoor migrant workers.

Members of the public can donate to SRC to support its ongoing efforts to protect vulnerable groups from the heat and haze.

Donations are eligible for a 250 per cent tax deduction, and can be made through the following methods.