Singapore Red Cross, Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation call for donations to help Pakistan flood victims

SINGAPORE - The Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) and the Singapore Red Cross are calling for donations to support those affected by ongoing floods in Pakistan.

The foundation said on Wednesday that donations will provide food, emergency shelter, water, as well as sanitation and hygiene items.

Donations can be made via several payment options from Wednesday to Sept 14.

Those who wish to use PayNow should make their payment to RLAF's UEN 200910530ZRLA and indicate "Pakistan Floods" in the remarks.

Donors can also make a bank transfer to RLAF, using the OCBC current account number 601313315001.

Alternatively, a donor can issue a cheque payable to RLAF and state on its back his name, contact number and indicate "Pakistan Floods". The cheque should be posted to either RLAF at Yusof Ishak Mosque (10 Woodlands Drive 17, Singapore 737740) or to the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (273 Braddell Road, Singapore 579702).

Finally, members of the public can donate online at Giving.sg's website.

RLAF said all donations will be channelled to the Singapore Red Cross, which is working with Red Cross and Red Crescent partners on the ground to deliver aid to affected communities.

More than 1,100 people - including 380 children - have died in Pakistan's deadliest floods since 2010, with more than 1,600 injured.

In total, about 33 million people - or 15 per cent of the country's population of 220 million - have been affected by the floods.

"One-third of the country is literally under water," Pakistani Climate Change Minister Sherry Rehman told Reuters, describing the scale of the disaster.

"Floodwaters have also destroyed or damaged more than a million homes, washed away bridges and roads, and destroyed vital crops, livestock and farmland," said RLAF.

"With shattered infrastructure resulting in lack of clean water, proper shelter and access to adequate sanitation and hygiene facilities, survivors face increased risks of waterborne diseases."