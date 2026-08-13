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Singapore Red Cross pledges $50,000 in aid to quake-hit Colombia, another $50,000 to Venezuela

A 7.4-magnitude quake struck Colombia on Aug 10, collapsing buildings across major cities and killing at least 265 people.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has pledged $50,000 in humanitarian aid to support Colombia, which was hit by its strongest earthquake in a century, and another $50,000 to Venezuela after it was struck by twin quakes in June.

A 7.4-magnitude quake struck Colombia on Aug 10, collapsing buildings across major cities and killing at least 265 people. Officials estimate that more than 3,500 people have been injured and over 500 people are still missing as at Aug 13.

The $50,000 in aid to Colombia will support response efforts by the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement partners, including the Colombian Red Cross, the Singapore organisation said in a statement on Aug 13.

It will complement and support aid efforts on the ground, which include providing temporary shelter, food, essential relief supplies and emergency healthcare to victims.

The SRC has also pledged another $50,000 to support the Venezuelan Red Cross’ relief and rebuilding efforts.

This is the second tranche of aid to quake-stricken Venezuela, on top of the $100,000 in humanitarian aid pledged to the South American country in June.

“SRC’s second tranche complements the locally led response and reflects its continued commitment beyond the immediate phase of the emergency as affected communities face a longer recovery,” said the organisation.

To date, SRC has pledged a total of $150,000 in aid to support rescue and recovery efforts in Venezuela, which was struck on June 24 by two quakes, with a magnitude of 7.2 and 7.5, that have left more than 6,300 people dead.

The donations were symbolically presented by SRC chairman Tan Kai Hoe to the Ambassador of Venezuela to Singapore Jessica Lopez and the deputy head of mission at the Embassy of Colombia in Singapore Yesid Bonilla on Aug 12, during SRC’s Humanitarian Night dinner reception.

The reception is part of SRC’s Humanitarian Week – which takes place from Aug 11 to Aug 15, culminating with the 11th Singapore Humanitarian Conference.

Singapore Red Cross chairman Tan Kai Hoe presenting a cheque to the Ambassador of Venezuela to Singapore Jessica Lopez on Aug 12. PHOTO: SINGAPORE RED CROSS

Singapore Red Cross chairman Tan Kai Hoe presenting a cheque to the Deputy Head of Mission at the Colombian Embassy in Singapore Yesid Bonillaz on Aug 12. PHOTO: SINGAPORE RED CROSS

The public can donate to Colombia’s quake relief efforts at Red Cross House at 15 Penang Lane during office hours.

Those who wish to donate to Venezuela’s quake response can do so via the following methods: