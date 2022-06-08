Singapore Red Cross has raised over $7.4 million for crisis

The Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has raised more than $7.4 million and pledged about $6 million of aid to affected communities in and around Ukraine, as the conflict there crossed the 100-day mark.

In a statement on Monday, the humanitarian organisation said it has committed another $2 million in medical and first-aid kits, medical equipment, medicine for rare diseases, hygiene items and essentials, in its latest tranche of humanitarian aid to support Ukrainian refugees.

This fourth tranche of aid from SRC follows earlier ones worth about $4 million, and brings the total amount committed to $6 million, part of which has been disbursed, it said.

Since the start of the SRC's public fund-raising appeal on Feb 25, more than $7.4 million has been raised by at least 12,000 individuals and groups.

The organisation's first tranche of aid worth US$100,000 (S$138,000) arrived in Ukraine on March 4.

It supported more than 30,000 people who received essential items, including hygiene and food kits, warm clothing and medicine.

SRC pledged its second tranche of support, worth $2.4 million, on March 10. The aim was to assist Ukrainians in the country and across six neighbouring countries - Poland, Hungary, Lithuania, Slovakia, Moldova and Romania.

In the third tranche of aid in April, SRC committed $1.12 million in medicine and medical supplies to help affected Ukrainians.

This included 3,000 medical kits, as well as first-aid kits, medical equipment and medicine for rare diseases, among other items.

SRC later pledged another tranche of US$100,000 to the Ukrainian Red Cross to support its response to the affected communities, including the distribution of medicine, first-aid kits, food and hygiene products.

It also deployed a two-person team to Hungary, Lithuania, Poland and Romania - where refugees fleeing Ukraine are hosted - to oversee the humanitarian response and distribution of aid contributed by SRC.

Over the past three weeks, SRC has deployed two psychosocial support responders to Poland's largest assistance centre to support children and mothers, engaging them in sports and art therapy.

ą coalition) will

collaborate to support 500 Ukrainian families living with rare diseases with appropriate emergency

housing, specialised equipment (e.g. wheelchairs, medical supplies) and psychological support.SRC also deployed disaster response volunteers to a Polish-Ukrainian border crossing, where they distributed hot meals, food, hygiene items, blankets and other items to be sent into Ukraine.

SRC said it will fund diagnostic equipment, including two ultrasound machines and a neuromonitoring system for spinal surgery, for Ukraine's largest multidisciplinary children's hospital.

It will also help support 500 Ukrainian families living with rare diseases with emergency housing, specialised equipment such as wheelchairs, and psychological support. Those who wish to donate can go to https://www.giving.sg /singapore-red-cross-society/ ukraine-crisis