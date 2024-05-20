Singapore Red Cross donates $50k to Afghanistan flood relief and launches appeal for funds

SINGAPORE - Singapore Red Cross (SRC) has donated $50,000 to victims of the recent flash floods in Afghanistan, while launching a fund-raising appeal to further support relief and recovery operations there.

The contribution will help those affected, and be used for food, emergency shelter, emergency trauma care, water, sanitation and hygiene items, said SRC on May 20.

The aid will also directly enhance the relief efforts led by its Red Cross Red Crescent partners on the ground, said SRC, including the Afghan Red Crescent Society (ARCS) and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Said Mr Benjamin William, secretary-general and chief executive officer of SRC: “We are saddened by the loss of lives and injuries, and the impact on homes and livelihoods due to the flash floods.

“We are working closely with our partners from the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement to stay updated on the situation. As we commence our fund-raising efforts, we hope the people of Singapore will stand in solidarity with us, to support the communities in need.”

The fund-raiser will be held from May 20 to Aug 31.

SRC noted that ARCS is providing assistance to those who have been displaced or have evacuated, and is providing temporary shelters and mobile emergency health services.

Meanwhile, the IFRC has dispatched emergency response teams to support relief operations and assess the needs on the ground, added SRC.

Several provinces of northern Afghanistan were hit by heavy rains on May 10, resulting in severe flash floods resulting in more than 300 deaths, and more than 1,600 injured.

The number of casualties is expected to rise, said SRC. Over 3,000 homes have been destroyed and caused extensive damage to roads and bridges, including loss of livestock and agricultural land.

The recent situation has also worsened the flooding across the north-east region of Afghanistan that has been ongoing since April 16.

To date, 25 out of 34 provinces in the country have been impacted by floods, SRC added, while rainfall is still forecast in the affected areas in the coming days.

Those who wish to donate to the fund-raiser can do so on SRC’s website.