Singapore re-elected to ICAO council, commits to supporting sustainable aviation

SINGAPORE - Singapore has been re-elected to the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) council at its 41st assembly session, held in Montreal, Canada, on Saturday.

The Singapore delegation was led by Mr S. Iswaran, Minister for Transport and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations.

"We are honoured to be re-elected to the council of ICAO by the support of fellow ICAO member states. The strong international collaboration, led by ICAO and supported by member states and industry, has collectively rebuilt and rejuvenated air travel," Mr Iswaran said in a Transport Ministry statement on Sunday.

He added that Singapore is committed to supporting ICAO's efforts to build a resilient, inclusive and sustainable future for aviation internationally.

The council is the United Nations agency's governing body and comprises 36 members.

Singapore was first elected to the council in 2003 at an extraordinary assembly session convened to fill three new council seats and was re-elected in 2004 and subsequent assembly sessions, which are held every three years.

As a member of more than 100 ICAO expert groups, Singapore helps to shape international standards in areas such as aviation safety and security, air traffic management, and environmental protection.

In a Facebook post on Sept 30, Mr Iswaran announced a collaboration between Singapore and the United States to address climate change. Areas they will look into include sustainable fuel and "green lanes" between countries to encourage consumers to opt for flights powered by such fuel.