Singapore ranks 2nd in online overseas buys

A study found that 73 per cent of online shoppers in Singapore bought items from overseas in the past year, with 14 per cent shopping on foreign websites exclusively.
1 hour ago

Consumers in Singapore are the second biggest cross-border online shoppers in Asia-Pacific, behind only Hong Kong, a study commissioned by PayPal and released yesterday has found.

The report, by France-based market research and consulting firm Ipsos, noted that around 73 per cent of online shoppers here bought items from overseas in the past year, with 14 per cent shopping on foreign websites exclusively.

Hong Kong was top at 75 per cent. Ipsos surveyed more than 34,000 respondents in 31 markets from March to May this year for the study, including 1,000 from Singapore.

Clothing, footwear and accessories topped the list of most popular categories of items bought online, with around 70 per cent of respondents in Asia buying at least one item in the past year.

