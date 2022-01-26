Singapore ranked 4th least corrupt country

Singapore has emerged in the top ranks of least corrupt countries, according to the results of a survey by global anti-graft movement Transparency International released yesterday.

The Republic tied with Sweden and Norway and scored 85 points in the 2021 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI), the same score it achieved the previous year.

It was fourth after Denmark, Finland and New Zealand, which all scored 88 points, and was top in Asia.

For the first time, this year's index offered a "comprehensive look at a decade of corruption, revealing which countries have improved, regressed or stagnated over the last 10 years", Transparency International said in a statement.

It said corruption levels remain at a standstill worldwide, with 86 per cent of countries making little to no progress in the last 10 years.

"Transparency International found countries that violate civil liberties consistently score lower on the CPI. Complacency in fighting corruption exacerbates human rights abuses and undermines democracy, setting off a vicious spiral.

"As these rights and freedoms erode and democracy declines, authoritarianism takes its place, contributing to even higher levels of corruption," said the non-governmental organisation (NGO).

The CPI ranks 180 countries and territories by their perceived levels of public sector corruption on a scale of zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean).

In its 10-year analysis, Transparency International noted that out of the 23 countries whose CPI score significantly declined since 2012, 19 declined on the civil liberties score.

Transparency International also drew links between Covid-19 and corruption, noting that Asian governments responded to the pandemic by rolling out some of the world's biggest economic recovery plans. "But such large-scale responses, conducted without adequate checks and balances, inevitably lead to corruption," it said.

"Wrongdoing in emergency procurement has led to price inflating, the theft of medical supplies and sales of counterfeit medicines and materials.

"This left many citizens more vulnerable to Covid-19 - and almost certainly cost lives."

In a statement, the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), which is marking its 70th anniversary this year, said that despite the challenges brought about by the pandemic, the corruption situation in Singapore continues to remain firmly under control.

It noted that apart from the CPI released by Transparency International, the Political and Economic Risk Consultancy had ranked Singapore as the least corrupt country in its 2021 Report on Corruption in Asia, a position the Republic had held since 1995.

CPIB director Denis Tang said: "Singapore's performance on Transparency International's Corruption Perceptions Index and other international indices is the result of the strong political will to fight corruption, as well as the constant vigilance and unwavering determination by the public service and the public to keep corruption at bay."

Mr Wilson Ang, who heads the Asia regulatory compliance and investigations practice at global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright, noted that Singapore had performed well in the CPI rankings in the past 10 years through sustained efforts.

"In many other countries, the lack of political will or the instability of fractious partisan politics would negatively affect the ability to mount any sustained or coherent attack against corruption," he said.