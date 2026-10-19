Singapore, Qatar to explore further cooperation in energy security, supply chain resilience

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Prime Minister Lawrence Wong met with Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in Doha on Oct 18.

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Qatar have discussed ways to deepen their partnership in areas like energy security and supply chain resilience, said Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Oct 19.

PM Wong, who is in Qatar’s capital Doha for an official visit, said both countries are also exploring new opportunities in areas such as artificial intelligence and digitalisation.

He had discussed these topics with his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in a meeting on Oct 18.

The meeting was part of PM Wong’s first trip to the Middle East as head of government, which includes stops in Abu Dhabi and Dubai from Oct 20 to 22.

In a social media post on Oct 19, PM Wong said it is all the more important for Singapore and Qatar to strengthen their partnerships and explore new opportunities to collaborate given the “considerable global uncertainty”.

At the Oct 18 meeting with PM Sheikh Mohammed, who is also Qatar’s foreign minister, both leaders also exchanged views on developments in the Middle East.

PM Wong said he expressed his appreciation for Qatar’s important role in facilitating dialogue and efforts to de-escalate tensions in the region.

“We hope all parties will continue to pursue diplomacy and work towards lasting peace and stability,” he added.

Qatar has been a key mediator in several conflicts such as the US-Iran war and hostilities in Gaza.

PM Wong’s trip to Doha comes after more than 10 visits between ministers from both sides in the past year.

He was received by Qatar’s Minister of Environment and Climate Change Abdullah bin Abdulaziz bin Turki Al Subaie at Doha’s Hamad International Airport when he arrived on Oct 18.

Qatar is Singapore’s third-largest trade partner in goods in the Gulf Cooperation Council, with total trade in goods reaching $8.53 billion in 2025. The nation is also a major producer and exporter of liquefied natural gas worldwide, and is one of Singapore’s key suppliers.