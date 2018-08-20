Singapore Press Holdings bags 4 accolades at The Spark Awards 2018

SINGAPORE - Singapore Press Holdings (SPH) clinched four awards at The Spark Awards for Media Excellence 2018, held at the Shangri-La Hotel Singapore last Friday evening (Aug 17).

Three of the awards were won by SPHMBO, the media company's outdoor advertising arm.

These included a gold for Best Media Solution - Content Amplification, and a silver award for Best Martech Solution - Programmatic/Marketing Automation.

Both awards were for the JustGrab Live Challenge. The campaign pitted ride-hailing firm Grab's JustGrab fares against taxi metered fares in real time, displayed on a live billboard at Raffles Place.

SPH also bagged a silver award in Best Media Solution - Print for the ION Orchard Black-On-Black campaign. For this campaign, The Business Times featured a UV-coated cover with black type on black paper last August, as part of a collaboration to present the latest watch collections by the mall's tenants.

The Black-On-Black campaign was overseen by Sweet, a new creative and content marketing unit launched last month by SPH.

Sweet also conceptualised the Come Sleep With Courts campaign which claimed the gold for Best Event by A Media Owner.



Two Recharge Pod trucks from Courts were at Fort Road carpark as part of the Come Sleep With Us campaign, on 9 Oct 2017. PHOTO: ST FILE



This involved the creative use of mobile bedrooms - decked out with aromatherapy, tea, and soothing music - that travelled across the island on behalf of the furniture retailer.

Mr Tommy Lim, head of creative at Sweet, said: "We are glad that we were shortlisted in every major media category - it shows the level of our creativity beyond newspaper advertising."

Mr Edward Tang, head of outdoor media at SPHMBO, said: "We are delighted as these awards are a testament to our efforts in delivering innovative solutions and data-driven insights to help our advertisers take their message further."

Other winners this year included BBC Global News, JCDecaux Singapore, and Google Asia Pacific.

The annual event, which honours the best media solutions, products and services, is organised by Marketing Magazine.

SPH took home six awards at last year's event.