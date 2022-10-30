Singapore President Halimah ‘shocked and saddened’ by South Korea stampede

SINGAPORE - Singapore President Halimah Yacob said on Sunday she was “deeply shocked and saddened” to hear of a stampede that occurred in the South Korean capital, Seoul.
The incident on Saturday night occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district, when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area, emergency officials said.
“It is hard to imagine the trauma and grief experienced by the families, loved ones and friends of those affected,” Mdm Halimah said in a Facebook post.
She sent her thoughts and prayers to the people of South Korea, and wished a quick and full recovery to all those who were injured.
The Singapore Embassy in Seoul also said on Sunday it was saddened by the incident.
In a Facebook post, it said Singaporeans who require urgent consular assistance may contact the Embassy’s Duty Officer at 010-7204-6240 (if calling from outside South Korea, dial 8210-7204-6240).
South Korean authorities said 151 deaths have been confirmed.
Those killed include 22 foreigners who were from countries such as Iran, Uzbekistan, China and Norway.
Most of those who died were said to be teenagers and people in their 20s.
A further 82 people were injured.