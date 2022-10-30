Singapore President Halimah ‘shocked and saddened’ by South Korea stampede

SINGAPORE - Singapore President Halimah Yacob said on Sunday she was “deeply shocked and saddened” to hear of a stampede that occurred in the South Korean capital, Seoul.

The incident on Saturday night occurred in Seoul’s Itaewon district, when a huge crowd celebrating Halloween surged into an alley in a nightlife area, emergency officials said.

“It is hard to imagine the trauma and grief experienced by the families, loved ones and friends of those affected,” Mdm Halimah said in a Facebook post.

She sent her thoughts and prayers to the people of South Korea, and wished a quick and full recovery to all those who were injured.