Singapore prepared to adjust help measures if need arises: DPM Wong

The risk of a severe downturn or runaway inflation in Singapore could rise if the conflict in Ukraine worsens, though the Republic is likely to avoid these for now, Parliament was told yesterday.

Nevertheless, the global environment remains challenging and the Government stands ready to enhance the $6.6 billion Assurance Package if the need arises.

In a wide-ranging discussion on the state of the economy, the cost of living and the chances of stagflation, the House heard that the Assurance Package, which cushions households from the impact of the looming goods and services tax (GST) increase, still holds. It was designed with a buffer in case of higher inflation, said Deputy Prime Minister Lawrence Wong.

"We will continue to assess the adequacy of the Assurance Package as the inflationary outlook evolves," said Mr Wong, who is also Finance Minister.

He was responding to questions from eight MPs on the adequacy of government support measures for Singaporean households amid inflationary pressures.

"You have my word - if the situation worsens significantly, we will be prepared to do more, especially to provide targeted help for the lower-income groups," said Mr Wong.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan told Parliament that Singapore could not be insulated from external developments such as the disruption of supply chains and the conflict in Ukraine.

"At this stage, we do not see or expect a recession or stagflation in 2023. Nonetheless, risks in the global economy remain significant," said Mr Tan.

He added that the risk of stagflation, where growth is stalled but prices keep rising, would increase if the conflict escalated further.

Singapore also had to ensure that it had sufficient resources to tackle longer-term challenges, said Mr Wong.

That is why the Government will need to go ahead with the GST increase as announced in Budget 2022, he said, adding that it had already anticipated the higher inflation outlook earlier this year.

"Hence, instead of a 2 percentage point increase this year, I had decided to delay and stagger the GST increase over two steps, by 1 percentage point from January 2023 and 1 percentage point from January 2024," he said.