Singapore police warn against protests linked to Myanmar events

The police have warned against plans to organise protests in Singapore relating to the ongoing political events in Myanmar.

"The police are aware of online posts by Myanmar nationals working or residing in Singapore, planning protests in Singapore in relation to recent developments in Myanmar, and encouraging people to participate," a police statement said yesterday. It reminded the public that organising or participating in a public assembly without a police permit in Singapore is illegal and constitutes an offence under the Public Order Act. Organisers of illegal assemblies face fines of up to $5,000 and participants can be fined not more than $3,000.

Those who organise protests in prohibited areas may be fined up to $10,000 and imprisoned for six months, while participants in these assemblies face fines of not more than $5,000.

"Foreigners visiting, working or living in Singapore are also reminded to abide by our laws," said the police. "They should not import the politics of their own countries into Singapore."

Those who break the law will be dealt with firmly, which includes the termination of visas or work passes, the police added.