Singapore PM, leaders pay tribute to Siti Hasmah following death of Malaysian ex-PM Mahathir’s wife

Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad, died at the age of 100 on Sept 28.

SINGAPORE – Singapore’s current and former leaders offered heartfelt condolences to former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad over the death of his wife Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali on Sept 28, paying tribute to her pioneering contributions to public healthcare and education.

Siti Hasmah, a doctor who advocated for maternal health, family planning, literacy, drug abuse prevention and mental health, was aged 100. She had been married to Malaysia’s longest-serving prime minister since 1956. The couple had seven children.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong on Sept 28 expressed his condolences, saying that his thoughts are with Mahathir and his family “during this difficult time”.

Calling Siti Hasmah “a pioneer in her field” in his social media posts, PW Wong said she made important contributions to healthcare, education and social causes in Malaysia , which “touched the lives of generations of Malaysians” .

“Beyond her public contributions, she will be remembered for her warmth, grace and zest for life. She brought warmth and vitality to all that she did and will be fondly remembered by all who knew her,” he added.

Senior Minister and former prime minister Lee Hsien Loong also extended his deepest sympathies on the passing of Siti Hasmah.

“I have known Tun Siti Hasmah for many years and always enjoyed meeting her. She was warm and gracious, full of life, and had a wonderful sense of humour. I fondly recall our chats about her love for music and the violin. She continued performing well into her 90s, including to raise funds for charity. Her zest for life was remarkable. As a doctor, she devoted much of her life to improving the health and well-being of Malaysians, particularly women, children and families,” he wrote on Instagram and Facebook posts.

“Ho Ching and I will remember Tun Siti Hasmah fondly. Our deepest condolences to Tun Mahathir and his family during this difficult time. May she rest in peace,” Lee added.

Emeritus Senior Minister and former prime minister Goh Chok Tong said he was “deeply saddened” to learn about the passing of Siti Hasmah, calling her “a remarkable woman with many achievements”.

“We will always remember her for her grace, sincerity and warm friendship. We got to know her well on the sidelines of my official meetings with Tun Dr Mahathir in Malaysia and Singapore, as well as during ASEAN, APEC, Commonwealth Heads of Government and other international gatherings. We recall fondly our last two meetings with her in 2018 and 2019,” he wrote on Facebook and Instagram posts.

Former Singapore president Halimah Yacob shared messages of comfort with Mahathir and his family, describing Siti Hasmah as a “warm, friendly and humble person” in a Facebook post.

“I met Dr Siti Hasmah during my term as president... I remembered, in particular, what she said to me as she was leaving the event. She held my arm and said that she was so proud to have met the female president of Singapore. Simple kind words of encouragement, solidarity and support seared in my memory,” Halimah wrote.