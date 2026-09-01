Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Singapore PM Lawrence Wong to go to Thailand for Leaders’ Retreat on Sept 2

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) meeting his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul in Singapore in November 2025.

BANGKOK – Singapore Prime Minister and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong will be on a one-day visit to Bangkok on Sept 2 for the Singapore-Thailand Leaders’ Retreat.

This will be the first leaders’ retreat between PM Wong and his Thai counterpart Anutin Charnvirakul, who is also the Interior Minister.

Both prime ministers will review the longstanding defence and economic cooperation between the two countries and exchange views on international and regional developments, said the Prime Minister’s Office in a statement on Sept 1.

Singapore and Thailand are expected to explore new collaboration opportunities in areas like green and digital economies, energy resilience, food security, and combating transnational crime.

PM Wong will be accompanied by Mrs Wong and five other ministers. They are Coordinating Minister for Public Services and Minister for Defence Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu, Minister for Social and Family Development Masagos Zulkifli, and Minister for Digital Development and Information Josephine Teo.