Singapore pledges nearly $65,000 to aid Venezuela recovery after deadly quakes

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The powerful twin earthquakes on June 24 killed more than 3,500 people and displaced thousands of others.

SINGAPORE – The Singapore Government has contributed US$50,000 ( S$64,700 ) to aid the recovery and reconstruction of Venezuela after powerful twin earthquakes struck the country on June 24 , killing more than 3,500 people and displacing thousands.

Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said in a Facebook post on July 8 that the funds would go to the Venezuela Recovery and Reconstruction Fund, established by the Development Bank of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Noting that the disaster has “caused immense loss and suffering”, Dr Balakrishnan said that the Republic’s thoughts are with the families who have lost loved ones, those who have been injured, and the many communities working to recover and rebuild.

“Singapore stands with the people of Venezuela during this difficult time,” he said.

In June, the Singapore Red Cross pledged S$100,000 in humanitarian aid to support response efforts in Venezuela, including search and rescue operations, emergency medical care and rapid assessments of humanitarian needs in the worst-affected areas.

In his post, Dr Balakrishnan urged those who wish to contribute to do so through the Singapore Red Cross.

“In times of tragedy, the support and solidarity of the international community matter. May the resilience and unity of the Venezuelan people help them get through this difficult period,” the Foreign Minister said.

According to a Reuters report, the death toll from the earthquakes in Venezuela had risen to 3,535 as of July 6. The latest officially tally showed 16,740 people injured and 17,854 left homeless.

The June 24 quakes struck within seconds of each other, measuring magnitudes 7.2 and 7.5, making them some of the strongest to hit Venezuela in more than a century.