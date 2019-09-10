Singapore, Philippine agencies exchange eight MOUs

MANILA • Eight agreements were exchanged between Singapore and Philippine agencies yesterday.

The memorandums of understanding (MOUs) covered areas such as water resource, agri-trade, agri-tech, skills training and education, and emerging areas such as smart city infrastructure and data protection.

The signed agreements were exchanged at the Malacanang Palace and witnessed by President Halimah Yacob and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte.

The exchange also marked Singapore's first data protection-related MOU with a data protection authority in Asean.

Singapore's Personal Data Protection Commission will be working with the Philippines' National Privacy Commission to cooperate on issues such as the mutual exchange of information and assistance in joint investigations, the development of compatible mechanisms to facilitate cross-border data flows and the exploration of the use of sandboxes to test innovative data-sharing ideas.

Besides data protection, Singapore agency Infrastructure Asia will collaborate with the Development Bank of the Philippines to support infrastructure development in the Philippines.

Both parties will jointly identify local government unit partners in the Philippines that would benefit from the sharing of best practices and technical advisory in various fields, including smart cities, urban mobility, climate resilience, water supply and sanitation, and off-grid renewable energy.

Enterprise Singapore will also collaborate with the Philippines' Department of Agriculture on agricultural infrastructure development, agricultural trade and agri-tech.

The exchange also marked Singapore's first data protection-related memorandum of understanding with a data protection authority in Asean.

The other agreements include partnerships in the areas of water management, workforce skills development, cultural cooperation, and science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) education.

President Halimah said yesterday in a toast speech before a state banquet hosted by President Duterte: "The exchange of MOUs between our government agencies and businesses earlier this afternoon is very helpful.

"These MOUs span a wide range of areas... They exemplify the breadth and depth of bilateral cooperation and how there is so much more we can do together to improve the lives of our peoples."

Sue-Ann Tan