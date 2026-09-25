Singapore now a super-aged society, with 21.4% of citizen population aged 65 and older

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The number of Singaporeans aged 80 and older also increased to 152,000 in 2026, up from 145,000 in 2025.

SINGAPORE - Singapore has officially become a super-aged society, with more than 21 per cent of the population aged 65 and older.

In 2026, 21.4 per cent of Singaporeans are in this age group, up from 20.7 per cent in 2025 and 13.7 per cent a decade ago.

This means the Republic has crossed the threshold for the United Nations’ definition of a super-aged society, where 21 per cent or more of the population is aged 65 and older.

The number of Singaporeans aged 80 and older also increased to 152,000 in 2026, up from 145,000 in 2025. This is a 60 per cent jump from a decade ago, when there were 95,000 citizens in this age group.

These figures were published by the National Population and Talent Division on Sept 25 in its annual Population In Brief report, which provides an update on Singapore’s key population trends over the past year.

The report said it is estimated that more than one in four citizens will be aged 65 and above by 2035.

At the same time, the number and proportion of working-age people – usually defined as between 20 and 64 years of age – who are capable of providing economic support to older dependants is expected to stay “broadly stable” between 2030 and 2035.

This is due to smaller cohorts moving into the 65 and above age band, together with an inflow of younger cohorts into the 20 to 64 age group, including from immigration.