Singapore Night Festival to see 'rebirth' next month

The Singapore Night Festival will be back from Aug 19 to 27, following a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Organised by the National Heritage Board (NHB) and held in the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct, the festival's 13th edition, Rebirth, features more than 55 programmes.

Previous festivals have drawn hundreds of thousands of people to the arts precinct, with 2018's edition attracting more than 500,000 visitors.

Highlights include six projection mapping and 14 "night lights" installations, as well as performances and experiential events.

First-time festival director David Chew said this year's festival will go "hyperlocal" and focus on the heritage and character of the precinct.

"We are interested to tell the lesser-known stories of the Bras Basah-Bugis precinct, unveiling particular narratives through the collaborations with the community, artists, and the artworks and programmes presented," he said.

Instead of bringing in overseas groups for the highlight act, which is the festival's showpiece, local artistes will perform a play that pays tribute to old Cathay films, and the former Cathay Building.

A temporary set will be erected in Cathay Green opposite The Cathay - for Cathay Hotel: The Curse Of The Missing Red Shoe, a production by local art collective Vertical Submarine.

It will feature characters from Cathay films from a bygone era.

Mr Chew said the highlight act was planned before anyone knew about the closure of the cineplex .

Vertical Submarine founding member Justin Loke, the production's creative director and writer, said the play examines the cinematic experience as being part of culture and heritage, and not just entertainment.

NHB added that the festival is a platform for local artists to co-create and showcase works and performances, and network.

Festival grounds have also been expanded to Fort Canning Park, where some installations will be located.

The highlight act's show director Jeremiah Choy said a showcase of local works will help grow the creative industry.

If local headline acts are successful in drawing an audience, this helps artistes build track records and opens doors to international festivals.

Paid tickets are required for the highlight act, but the festival is largely free and open to the public.

Undergraduate Seraphina Tham, a past festival goer, said she was looking forward to enjoying the arts in the company of family and friends.

The 23-year-old, who is majoring in English literature and art history at Nanyang Technological University, said the festival is a boost for the local arts and culture sector amid the pandemic.

"Festivals like this are not only inspiring for aspiring artists but it also brings our community together," she said.

The festival's full line-up will be announced in early August, and more information is available at go.gov.sg/sgnightfest