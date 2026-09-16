Muslim organisation in Singapore raises $200,000 for Nepal flood relief efforts

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At least 1,429 people have been killed in the disaster on both sides of the border, and over 5,000 remain missing.

SINGAPORE - A total of $200,000 in donations has been raised through the Rahmatan Lil Alamin Foundation (RLAF) to support relief efforts for those affected by the Aug 26 floods in Nepal.

The foundation, which ran the fund-raising campaign from Sept 1 to 14, said in a press release on Sept 16 that the money would be channelled through the Singapore Red Cross to the relief efforts, with the cheque handed over in a ceremony on Sept 14.

Deadly flash floods hit the border region of Nepal and Tibet on Aug 26 , destroying buildings and sweeping away entire villages.

At least 1,386 people have been killed on the Nepal side of the border, with 5,130 still listed as missing. In China, at least 43 people were killed, and 519 are missing, including many foreigners. A total of nine Singaporeans are also missing following the floods.

In the RLAF release, its chief executive officer Adnan Abdul Hamid said the organisation is “deeply heartened by the overwhelming generosity” of the community.

“To see individuals, businesses and organisations come together and raise $200,000 is a powerful expression of compassion and solidarity,” he added.

“Every contribution represents our shared desire to bring some relief and hope to families affected by this tragedy.”

RLAF had pledged $50,000 at the launch of the fund-raising campaign, which has since been disbursed to the Singapore Red Cross.

Among the community-led efforts, the Indian Muslim organisations and businesses raised more than $70,000 towards the campaign, RLAF, which was established by the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore, said.

Said MP Hamid Razak, who attended the cheque handover ceremony at the Abdul Gafoor Mosque on Sept 14: “This generosity from the community also reflects something larger about Singapore. We may be a small country, but time and again, our communities have shown that our care and compassion can extend far beyond our shore.

“Regardless of race, religion or nationality, when people are suffering, we come together to help. It is this collective response that makes us special,” added Hamid, the grassroots adviser for West Coast–Jurong West GRC .

Earlier, the Singapore Government gave Nepal a humanitarian assistance package worth about $560,000, while the Singapore Red Cross raised over $3 million towards flood relief efforts in early September.