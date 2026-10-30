Singapore Mint launches inaugural co-branded collection with Shanghai Mint

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The “Rising Fortunes, Soaring Dragon and Majestic Lion” gold and silver commemorative medallions are seen on display at the Beijing International Coin Exposition on Oct 30.

SINGAPORE – Coin enthusiasts can soon add unique coins that blend traditional Chinese elements with imagery associated with Singapore to their collections , with the launch of The Singapore Mint’s first collaboration with the Shanghai Mint.

Announced on Oct 30 , the collection brings together “both mints’ capabilities in numismatic design, craftmanship and product development”, The Singapore Mint said in a statement.

It also provides them opportunities to introduce their respective products to collectors across different markets, it added.

The collection comprises three new creations: the “ Rising Fortunes, Soaring Dragon and Majestic Lion” gold and silver commemorative medallions , the Celestial Seasons silver display and the Shanghai and Singapore gold and silver bar collectible card .

The medallions feature a distinctive figure-of-eight silhouette, with the Chinese dragon amid clouds and waves on one side and the Singapore lion against a landscape of mountains and sea on the other.

The silver edition has selective gold plating to highlight key design elements. A combined gold and silver set is also available, limited to 888 sets.

Each set includes certificates with matching serial numbers. It is available exclusively in Singapore.

Meanwhile, the collectible cards feature imagery of Singapore and Shanghai alongside an integrated gold or silver bar.

“The contemporary format combines metal craftsmanship with urban design, presenting visual elements associated with Shanghai and Singapore in a single collectible,” The Singapore Mint said.

This collection will be available exclusively in China.

The final collection, the silver display, is inspired by traditional Chinese observations of the seasons and natural world and incorporates motifs representing the 24 solar terms.

At its centre is the goat, the first design in a series that will feature the Chinese zodiac animals.

The design also references the North Star and the changing positions of the Big Dipper across the solar terms.

“This inaugural collection marks an important milestone in our collaboration with Shanghai Mint,” said Catherina Ler, executive director of The Singapore Mint.

“By bringing together the design, craftsmanship and market experience of both mints, we are able to develop distinctive collectibles for a wider range of collectors.”

Both mints are looking to explore further opportunities for collaboration across product development, design and market outreach, The Singapore Mint said in its release.

The collection launched on Oct 30 at the Beijing International Coin Exposition.

The Singapore allocation of the collection is available for pre-order on The Singapore Mint’s website.