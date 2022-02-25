War in Ukraine

Singapore MFA expresses concern

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) yesterday expressed grave concern about the launch of military action by Russia in Ukraine. In a press release, an MFA spokesman said: "Singapore is gravely concerned by Russia's announcement of the start of a 'special military operation' in the Donbass region, and reports of land and air attacks on multiple targets in Ukraine on Feb 24."

The spokesman said that Singapore strongly condemns any unprovoked invasion of a sovereign country under any pretext and reiterated the Government's view that the sovereignty, independence and territorial integrity of Ukraine must be respected.

"We hope military actions will cease immediately, and urge a peaceful settlement of the dispute in accordance with the United Nations Charter and international law," the spokesman said.

