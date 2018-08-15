Singapore Mandopop star JJ Lin kicks off first of four sold-out concerts at Singapore Indoor Stadium

SINGAPORE - Homegrown Mandopop star JJ Lin made a dramatic entrance for his JJ Lin Sanctuary World Tour at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Wednesday night (Aug 15).

Before an audience of 8,000, he appeared suspended in mid-air, cocooned in white and spinning head over heels slowly.

He transformed into a white butterfly, complete with white "wings", for the opening hit ballad A Thousand Years Later.

This was the first of his four sold-out shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Lin, 37, is the first local singer to hold four straight concerts at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. His feat is eclipsed only by Hong Kong's Heavenly King Jacky Cheung, who pulled off five nights at the same venue in 2011.

Two additional shows were added to Lin's Sanctuary World Tour after the first two shows on Aug 18 and 19 sold out quickly.

Lin, who is known for songs such as Practice Love, If Only and Twilight, was nominated for six awards at the 29th Golden Melody Awards in June, but went home empty-handed.

The Singaporean is also known as a good songwriter, having written songs for various singers, including the popular ballad, Remember, for Taiwanese singer A-Mei.