Singapore-Malaysia VTL bus tickets for early Feb snapped up

All 6,480 tickets sold by bus operator Causeway Link under the Malaysia-Singapore land vaccinated travel lane (VTL) were snapped up within hours yesterday as people made plans to cross the border for the coming Chinese New Year.

The tickets for trips on the first six days of February - including the first day of Chinese New Year on Feb 1 - were up for grabs at 10am yesterday.

Tickets from Transtar Travel, which went on sale last week, were also snapped up.

Causeway Link and Transtar Travel are the only two bus operators plying the route under the Malaysia-Singapore land VTL.

Singapore on Dec 22 last year suspended the sale of new VTL tickets for travel into the Republic or Malaysia until Jan 20, in view of rising cases of Covid-19 infection globally due to the Omicron variant.

The authorities also temporarily halved quotas for the number of travellers allowed to cross the Causeway under the land VTL from Jan 21. They have yet to lift the measure.

A spokesman for Causeway Link said demand is high but the Malaysian bus operator is not allowed to release more tickets, as stipulated by the Government.

A total of 1,080 tickets were available each day from Feb 1 to Feb 6.

Some people who successfully purchased tickets from Causeway Link later complained that their bookings had been changed - they had originally booked tickets from Johor Baru to Singapore, but the online bookings later reflected tickets from Singapore to Johor Baru.

At press time, more than 20 people had lodged complaints, and the company spokesman said the issue was due to a technical glitch.

"All passengers should check their tickets to ensure that all the details are correct. If they find that it is incorrect, we will offer two options - to get a refund or reschedule to Feb 7, which is not yet open," she said.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused and will do our best to rectify the issue for them."

Customers on Facebook reported long waiting times.

Among those in line was Singapore Management University student Tan Ke Wei, 29, who hoped to snag a ticket from Johor Baru to Singapore on Feb 6 - when the Chinese New Year break ends.

The Malaysian, whose family lives in Kuala Lumpur, started queueing two hours before tickets went on sale on the website.

He said: "It would be good for Causeway Link to be more transparent by issuing queue numbers, which they did initially (for bookings in December).

"Bus operators could allow a full refund on cancellation of tickets because there are some people who panic buy, which leads to these tickets being wasted when no one can use them. But they should also be careful not to allow buyers to sell their tickets, as that would encourage reselling."

Meanwhile, Transtar Travel, a Singapore bus operator, which is selling daily VTL tickets across the Causeway one day at a time, sold all its tickets for Feb 8 in about 80 minutes.