Singapore, Malaysia to enhance cross-border transportation to drive economic recovery

Singapore and Malaysia have agreed to strengthen cooperation on electric vehicles and study ways to enhance cross-border connectivity for pedestrians and cyclists after a meeting in Johor yesterday.

This was the 15th time the Malaysia-Singapore Joint Ministerial Committee for Iskandar Malaysia (JMCIM) has met, with this year's meeting co-chaired by Singapore National Development Minister Desmond Lee and Malaysian Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Economy) Mustapa Mohamed in Iskandar Malaysia.

Also in attendance were Transport Minister S. Iswaran and Johor Menteri Besar Onn Hafiz Ghazi, as well as senior officials from both countries, said a joint press statement.

The meeting started with the ministers cycling about 4.2km across the Johor Causeway, before having breakfast at a local coffee shop.

According to the statement, both countries will focus on enhancing investments and innovation in cross-border transportation to drive economic recovery in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

They also noted the progress made by various bilateral work groups that covered areas spanning the environment, industrial cooperation, innovation, immigration and tourism.

Plans are under way to explore the possibility of twinning, or parallel activities between Singapore and Johor since the launch of the new ferry service between Tanah Merah and Desaru on Johor's eastern coast in July.

The statement also noted that the JMCIM was looking into the feasibility of proposals for new ferry services from Puteri Harbour, on the southern coast of Johor, to Tuas.

The committee is scheduled to meet again early next year in Singapore.