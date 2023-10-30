Singapore, Malaysia share view that there must be immediate ceasefire in Israel-Hamas conflict

SINGAPORE – Singapore and Malaysia share the position that there must be an immediate ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas conflict, and that humanitarian assistance is paramount.

This is despite the two countries’ differences in their relations with Israel and the Palestinian Authority.

Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said such differences in their diplomatic situations will not affect their bilateral relations.

He was speaking at a joint press conference for the Singapore-Malaysia Leaders’ Retreat at the Istana on Monday.

His Malaysian counterpart Anwar Ibrahim noted a recent United Nations resolution calling for a ceasefire in the Middle East.

“That position is jointly endorsed by both countries and majority of the countries in the world,” said Datuk Seri Anwar.

PM Lee added that both Singapore and Malaysia have expressed their respective views on the conflict.

“Singapore has made repeated statements about this, and condemned what’s happening... and hoping that the two parties can make progress towards a negotiated two-state solution to the Middle East,” he said.

On Malaysia, PM Lee said: “Their situation is not the same as ours because we have diplomatic relations with Israel.

“But at the same time, we have friendly relations with the Palestine authority.”

He noted that Malaysia has very friendly relations with the Palestinian Authority, but no diplomatic relations with Israel.

“So the diplomatic situation is not identical, but there’s no reason for that to cause a difficulty between Malaysia and Singapore,” said PM Lee.

The two leaders made the comments when asked by the media what specific approaches their countries would take to ensure that their reactions to the Israel-Hamas war and the ground sentiments do not have spillover effects, especially on mutual investments, bilateral cooperation and longstanding ties.