Singapore losing bilingual edge; 7 in 10 Chinese families with P1 kids speak mostly English: PM Lee Hsien Loong

SINGAPORE - The weakening of Singapore's bilingual competitive advantage is a fact that needs to be acknowledged and addressed, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong on Tuesday (Oct 22).

"People all over the world are learning Mandarin eagerly. They all know that to work in China, to build relationships with the Chinese, and to grab opportunities that come with China's development, they have to master Mandarin," he said at an event to mark the Speak Mandarin Campaign's 40th anniversary.

While most young Chinese Singaporeans today can understand and speak Mandarin, they may not speak it fluently, he noted.

Citing findings from the Ministry of Education (MOE), Mr Lee said that 71 per cent of Chinese households with Primary 1 children speak mostly English at home today, compared to 42 per cent two decades ago.

MOE data also shows the proportion is 70 per cent among Indian families and 67 per cent among Malays, from 55 per cent and 18 per cent respectively in 1999.

Mr Lee acknowledged the difficulties of using Mandarin at home in a predominantly English-speaking environment.

"Many bilingual parents shared with me that if a conscious effort is not made, it is easy to default to English. Nevertheless, I hope everyone will persevere because it is worth the effort," said Mr Lee in Mandarin.

He added that the drop in Chinese families speaking their mother tongue at home is something the Speak Mandarin Campaign needs to adapt to and address.

"We have to put in more effort to encourage the use of Mandarin in our daily lives, and find ways to keep the language alive and preserve the uniqueness of our Mandarin," he said.

Related Story Forging a unique identity: From pasar to ba sha

Related Story Bilingualism helps Singapore spread its wings: Ong Ye Kung

In his speech, Mr Lee also highlighted localised Mandarin terms like "basha" or market, which comes from the Malay word pasar, and other words that come from dialects.

Such phrases reflect Singapore's diverse multicultural identity and the richness of its Mandarin, he said.

To commemorate the Speak Mandarin Campaign's 40th year, Mr Lee announced that a new database of such terms would be launched next month, with more and more terms to be added progressively.

"This will help Chinese Singaporeans develop a deeper sense of our own identity, and become more confident when we interact with others."

Mr Lee was speaking to about 500 people at the Singapore Chinese Cultural Centre, for which he is the patron. He also launched the Speak Mandarin Campaign's new slogan, "Speak Mandarin? Yes I can".

Noting the significant contributions the campaign has made since its launch in 1979, Mr Lee said that the Government will continue to support efforts to promote Mandarin use.

"Our society and context will keep changing, and promoting Mandarin is a continuous, never-ceasing project."