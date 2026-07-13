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Former Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani died on the morning of July 12.

SINGAPORE – President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and Prime Minister Lawrence Wong sent condolence letters to Qatar Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on July 13 following the death of his father, former Qatari emir Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani.

Sheikh Hamad died the morning of July 12, the Amiri Diwan seat of rule said in a post on X. He was nearly 74.

Minister for Home Affairs K. Shanmugam and Senior Advisor in the Prime Minister’s Office Teo Chee Hean will represent Singapore to convey condolences to the Qatar Royal Family at the Lusail Palace in Qatar on July 14, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a media statement on July 13.

In his letter, President Tharman said Sheikh Hamad was an “exceptional statesman” whose visionary leadership transformed Qatar and elevated its standing on the global stage.

He said through Sheikh Hamad’s foresight and steadfast commitment to his country’s development, he laid the foundations for Qatar’s remarkable progress in a wide range of sectors including energy, media, aviation and education.

President Tharman also said Sheikh Hamad’s leadership strengthened Qatar’s role as a constructive contributor to global affairs, from advancing dialogue and mediation in regional conflicts to hosting major international gatherings that fostered global cooperation.

“It was under His Highness’s leadership that Qatar was awarded hosting rights of the 2022 FIFA World Cup – the first nation in the Middle East to host this major sporting event. His achievements will continue to inspire future generations of Qataris,” he said.

President Tharman added that Singapore remembered Sheikh Hamad’s “friendship and support”.

In his letter, PM Wong described Sheikh Hamad as a “visionary leader” who transformed Qatar into one of the world’s leading economies and a respected voice in international affairs.

“During his eighteen years as Emir from 1995 to 2013, Qatar harnessed its natural resources to achieve remarkable economic progress while investing in education, infrastructure, and human capital to secure the country’s long-term development.

“His legacy will continue to shape Qatar’s future for many years to come,” he said.

PM Wong said Sheikh Hamad was a “good friend of Singapore”, and his state visit to Singapore in 2005 marked an important milestone in the countries’ bilateral relations. “His vision led to the establishment of the Qatar–Singapore High-Level Joint Committee the following year. Over the past two decades, this platform has enabled our countries to deepen cooperation across many sectors, laying strong foundations for the close partnership we enjoy today,” he added.