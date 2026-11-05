Singapore keen to work with Commonwealth countries on climate action: DPM Gan

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Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong speaks in an interview at the end of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda on Nov 5.

SINGAPORE — Climate change was among the key issues discussed at a meeting of Commonwealth leaders, with Singapore keen to work with other member countries bilaterally or in smaller groups to tackle shared challenges, Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong said on Nov 5.

While the 56-member grouping faces difficulties reaching consensus because of its members’ differing national interests, countries need not agree on everything to pursue closer cooperation, he added.

Giving his remarks to media at the end of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda, Gan said climate change was a particular concern for many Caribbean and African countries, which were experiencing its increasingly severe effects.

The biennial summit brings together leaders of the Commonwealth’s 56 member states, including many small island nations that are especially vulnerable to rising sea levels and extreme weather.

The meeting, held from Nov 1 to 4, also covered economic growth, trade and the rising cost of living.

Gan acknowledged that the grouping’s members had different backgrounds, circumstances and national interests, making it difficult to reach consensus on every issue.

“But I think we have come to recognise that we do not have to agree on everything to allow some of the countries to move forward. I think we are also looking at collaboration in small groups or even bilaterally among Commonwealth countries.”

He cited Singapore’s carbon credit cooperation with Kenya, Ghana and Sri Lanka as an example of how countries could pursue shared interests.

Under Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, countries can cooperate on projects that reduce or remove greenhouse gas emissions, with the resulting carbon credits transferred between countries to help meet their climate targets.

Singapore had signed an implementation agreement with Ghana in May 2024, while Kenya and Sri Lanka have signed memorandums of understanding with Singapore to pursue similar arrangements.

Gan said such investments would allow Singapore to generate carbon credits while creating jobs and economic opportunities in the host countries.

Beyond climate change, Commonwealth countries also discussed ways to spur economic growth and find new sources of growth, amid concerns over the rising cost of living.

Gan said that while some cost pressures stemmed from external factors such as energy prices, others arose from friction in the trading system. Members therefore explored ways to facilitate trade and reduce trading costs, which could in turn help ease living costs for their populations.

Countries also discussed the opportunities and challenges posed by digitalisation and artificial intelligence, including how they could share experiences and build capabilities to help their people and businesses adapt to technological change, he noted.

Such cooperation could help businesses harness AI to remain competitive, rather than be overwhelmed by its impact, Gan said.

On the Commonwealth’s continued relevance, Gan said the grouping provides a small and open country like Singapore with a platform to engage countries across Africa, the Caribbean and the Asia-Pacific, where each country plays “a very important role in the global economy”.

Such engagement allows Singapore to better understand the concerns and challenges faced by other members, and identify opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation, he added.

Asked how Singapore could contribute to the Commonwealth, Gan pointed to the Singapore Cooperation Programme, under which some 30,000 Commonwealth officials have received training since its inception.

While Singapore’s resources are limited, the country does what it can because “it is important for us to work together as a collective institution, help one another to progress”, said Gan.

“I think if you are able to help Commonwealth countries progress, you will benefit everyone, including Singapore,” he added.