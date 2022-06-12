Singapore, Japan to broaden defence cooperation, boost economic links

Singapore and Japan will broaden defence and security cooperation and enhance economic ties, said Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong and his Japanese counterpart Fumio Kishida yesterday.

As the leaders met, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen and his counterpart Nobuo Kishi signed an enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges, which updates a 2009 agreement to formalise defence interactions between the countries.

"We have also commenced discussions on an agreement on the transfer of defence equipment and technology," PM Lee said.

Added Mr Kishida: "Based on the enhanced memorandum on defence exchanges, we agreed to move towards more concrete security cooperation."

The initial memorandum covers visits, policy dialogues and cooperation in humanitarian assistance, disaster relief and peace support operations.

The enhanced pact identifies new areas of cooperation including logistics support, exchanges on defence technology, protection against chemical, biological, radiological and explosive threats, strategic communications and maritime security.

Both countries will also advance regional cooperation in a multilateral setting such as the Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus.

Mr Kishida, who gave the keynote address at the Shangri-La Dialogue, Asia's premier defence summit, on Friday, was on a two-day visit.

Yesterday, he received a ceremonial welcome and had a new orchid hybrid named in his honour.

The Japanese leader called on President Halimah Yacob, and they reaffirmed the broad and substantive bilateral relations. They also discussed areas of cooperation such as digitalisation and restoring cross-border travel.

Mr Kishida then met PM Lee, who said they reaffirmed the excellent bilateral ties and committed to further strengthening them.

Beyond defence and economic ties, they reviewed cooperation in digitalisation, sustainability and energy, and cross-border travel.

They also exchanged views on regional and global developments, and reaffirmed the importance of a rules-based international order and the principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

PM Lee said both nations are longstanding partners with substantial cooperation in many areas, and share common interests in maintaining regional peace and stability, and upholding an open, inclusive regional architecture.

"As I said at the recent Nikkei Conference in Tokyo, Singapore looks forward to Japan playing a larger role in the region, contributing not only to the economic vitality of the Asia-Pacific but also to the peace and stability of the region," he said.

Mr Kishida said that on the economic security front, there are plans for training in a third country this year in building a resilient supply chain in the region.

"Next year, we will be celebrating the 50th anniversary of Japan-Asean friendship and cooperation. I am looking forward to work together with Singapore to advance not only our bilateral relations but also the Japan-Asean relationship," he added.

The prime ministers also discussed updating the Japan-Singapore Economic Partnership Agreement and better flight connectivity, in particular with Tokyo's Haneda Airport.

People-to-people ties and the resumption of tourism were themes that continued at an official lunch, where PM Lee shared that he hosted Mr Kishida to breakfast at Marina Bay, and they tucked into roti prata, kaya toast and tau huay.

The lunch menu included local fusion food - chilli crab cake and fish with spicy coconut sauce - and PM Lee hoped it would encourage his counterpart to visit again.

PM Lee noted that Japan has been a top travel destination for Singaporeans, adding: "Before the pandemic, every year, nearly half a million Singaporeans visit Japan to savour Japanese cuisine, experience the rich culture and enjoy the beautiful scenery.

"Therefore, you can imagine how eagerly many Singaporeans are anticipating a further reopening of borders and restoration of flight connectivity."

He said he looked forward to Japanese tourists coming here again.

About 800,000 of them visited Singapore every year before Covid-19.

"They savoured our hawker delights, soaked in our vibrant multiracial culture and heritage, and visited iconic landmarks such as Orchard Road and the Marina Bay Sands.

"We hope that very soon, we can welcome them back," he said.