Singapore invited to G-20 meetings in Riyadh next year

Singapore has been invited by Saudi Arabia to participate in the Group of 20 meetings and the Riyadh Summit next year.

The Riyadh Summit, scheduled to be held next Nov 20 and 21, will be the 15th meeting of G-20 heads of state and government.

Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and Ministry of Finance (MOF) said in a joint statement yesterday that Singapore appreciated the invitation, and that the two countries "enjoy a longstanding and multifaceted relationship with cooperation over a broad spectrum".

Under the priority areas identified by Saudi Arabia, leaders at the Riyadh Summit will discuss how to create conditions for all to live, work and thrive while looking into fostering collective efforts to safeguard the planet and share the benefits of innovation and technological advancement.

MFA and MOF commended Saudi Arabia's efforts to reach out to non-G-20 members to reflect a broad and inclusive range of international interests and perspectives, and said that Singapore looks forward to working closely with Saudi Arabia.

This will be the first time the G-20 summit is held in the Middle East.