Singapore invited to attend next year's G-20 summit in India

Singapore has been invited by India to take part in the Group of 20 meetings and summit that will take place in New Delhi on Sept 9 and 10 next year.

India will assume presidency of the international grouping of 19 advanced and emerging economies and the European Union from Dec 1 this year to Nov 30 next year.

In a joint statement on Wednesday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Ministry of Finance said Singapore looks forward to "working constructively with the Indian G-20 presidency and other G-20 members and guests to realise India's priorities of promoting inclusive, equitable and sustainable growth for all".

"Singapore and India enjoy a longstanding relationship underpinned by close cooperation in many areas, including trade and investment, defence, fintech, digital connectivity, skills development, and climate change and sustainability," the statement continued.

The ministries said that as convener of the Global Governance Group (3G) - an informal grouping of 30 small and medium-sized members of the United Nations - Singapore "will seek to convey the perspectives of (3G) members and serve as a bridge between the G-20 and the wider UN membership".

"We commend India for its efforts to include non-G-20 countries to reflect a broader range of views," they added.

Indonesia currently holds the G-20 presidency. In January, Indonesian President Joko Widodo extended an invitation to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong for Singapore to attend this year's G-20 summit, which will take place in Bali on Nov 15 and 16.

Under the theme "Recover Together, Recover Stronger", Indonesia hopes to get countries to work together to achieve a stronger and more sustainable world recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.