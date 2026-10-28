Singapore, Indonesia to move quickly on joint haze task force, says Vivian Balakrishnan

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Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said the task force would facilitate information-sharing and help authorities in both countries carry out their work within their respective jurisdictions.

JAKARTA – Singapore and Indonesia will move quickly to establish a joint task force to tackle transboundary haze, Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan said on Oct 28, stressing the need for both countries to work together to identify and hold accountable companies suspected of contributing to the recurring problem.

Speaking to reporters in Jakarta on the second day of his three-day visit, Balakrishnan said the task force would facilitate information-sharing and help authorities in both countries carry out their work within their respective jurisdictions. He said details of its composition and staffing had yet to be finalised, but both governments were committed to getting it operational promptly.

“Given the commitment at the senior levels of both countries, we will get this done quickly, promptly, and effectively,” he said.

The task force was announced on Oct 27 following talks between Balakrishnan and his Indonesian counterpart, Arrmanatha Nasir, as both countries stepped up efforts to address the forest and land fires that have caused widespread haze across the region.

Balakrishnan said the task force reflected a recognition that haze was a transboundary problem requiring a collective response from both countries.

Its purpose was to facilitate cooperation and information sharing so that authorities could deter companies from engaging in haze-causing activities and hold those responsible accountable.

“The problem of haze in South-east Asia has unfortunately been one now which is almost three decades long. That’s far too long, and we do need to find solutions,” he said. Balakrishnan said the haze that had affected Singapore in recent weeks had caused concern, anxiety and anger among residents, making it necessary for the Government to respond.

But he stressed that Indonesians were also bearing the brunt of the crisis, with communities near the fires facing the greatest exposure to the pollution.

His visit reinforced the importance of direct communication between governments, particularly when transboundary problems affect people on both sides of the border, Balakrishnan said.

“You can’t conduct diplomacy just by the phone or through the media,” he said, stressing the need for face-to-face discussions to convey concerns and find solutions.

The minister added that while such crises inevitably involved domestic political considerations, it was essential for governments to remain focused on cooperative and constructive solutions.

He said Singapore’s response also underscored the importance of preparing for crises before they emerged, praising government agencies and community volunteers for distributing masks and helping vulnerable residents.

Balakrishnan said his discussions with Indonesian leaders had been candid and constructive, with cooperation on tackling haze among the approaches agreed upon, some of which were already being implemented.

His remarks came as Singapore announced plans on Oct 28 to amend its Transboundary Haze Pollution Act to strengthen enforcement powers and make it easier to investigate companies suspected of contributing to transboundary haze.

Singapore has identified 10 companies in Indonesia linked to fires suspected of contributing to the haze, while the National Environment Agency has separately sought information from 10 Singapore-based companies about their activities and corporate links. A specialist panel has also been convened to investigate corporate relationships and supply chains.