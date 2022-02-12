Singapore-Indonesia pacts draw critics, and a staunch defence

Days after Indonesian leaders and media welcomed the landmark agreements announced at last month's Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat on longstanding bilateral issues - airspace management, defence cooperation and an extradition treaty - several Indonesian critics began to question the pacts.

Government officials have, in turn, come out to defend the agreements, and the need to see them in perspective, in some cases making detailed points that articulate Indonesia's approach to dealing with delicate, potentially thorny issues in a measured way.

In replying to critics and MPs who focus on the issue of rights as a larger country and question the motives of their negotiators, the responses from Indonesian ministers and diplomats have revolved around the need to abide by international agreements and international law.

They have also acknowledged that other parties have their concerns and considerations that ought to be taken into account.

The criticisms were to be expected.

But the firm responses are a welcome signal of a perceptible shift in what Associate Professor Leonard Sebastian of the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies describes as a new page for a "cooperative security" mindset - where mutual security is gained from working with each other rather than against each other.

POTSHOTS AT SINGAPORE'S 'INGENUITY'

Under international law, airspace around the world is divided into flight information regions (FIRs), which are then assigned by the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) to different countries to manage.

Singapore's FIR currently overlaps parts of Indonesia's airspace, and Singapore has been managing flights in these areas since 1946.

Under the agreement on airspace, parts of Singapore's FIR that cover Indonesia's airspace above the Riau and Natuna islands - spanning some 249,575 sq km - will be realigned to come under Indonesia's FIR.

However, Indonesia will delegate the provision of air navigation services for a part of this realigned airspace to Singapore for 25 years, a period which may be extended.

While critics acknowledged President Joko Widodo's achievement in securing the deal, they also took issue with the details.

Some questioned why Indonesia had to delegate the management of some 29 per cent of the additional area that will come under the Jakarta FIR to Singapore.

One of the most vocal critics has been Universitas Indonesia international law professor Hikmahanto Juwana, who questioned Singapore's "ingenuity" in ensuring its interests were not compromised, as it secured the set of agreements to realign the flight information region boundaries and revive the defence cooperation agreement (DCA) which Indonesian MPs had rejected 14 years ago.

In comments to the media soon after the retreat, as well as in an article in Indonesia's largest-circulation daily Kompas on Jan 31, Prof Hikmahanto made a number of points.

Among them:

Singapore will continue to manage flights over a portion of Indonesian sovereign airspace in the realigned Jakarta FIR, and it will do so for flights up to 37,000 feet - so how is this different from what it has been doing so far?

He said the projected US$9.2 billion (S$12.37 billion) in investments from Singapore were a sweetener to detract Indonesia from its main aim of taking over management of its airspace, and argued that Singapore's narrative that the FIR realignment was a loss for it saw the DCA resurfaced "as compensation".

The professor also questioned the 25-year timeframe for the pact, and said in his assessment that the Indonesian government was not serious about taking over management of the FIR over the Riau Islands.

Linking the agreements on FIR and defence cooperation and requiring both to be ratified and entered into force together with the extradition treaty was detrimental to Indonesia, he added. But he also acknowledged that ingenuity in negotiating agreements is needed so that a country's interests are accommodated, that it was very reasonable for Singapore to take this approach, and that Indonesia had much to learn from its neighbour.

His remarks appear to be directed at his own government, and the criticisms he raised were addressed by Indonesian officials promptly.

AFFIRMATION OF INDONESIA'S SOVEREIGNTY

In an article in Kompas the same day, Indonesia's alternate permanent representative to the ICAO in Montreal, Mr Indra Sanada Sipayung, made a number of points in response to critics who questioned the details of the FIR Agreement.

He underlined that the agreement confirms Indonesia's sovereignty over its airspace, and acknowledges its ability to provide air navigation services in the realigned Jakarta FIR in accordance to international standards.

Mr Indra noted, among others:

There is absolutely no doubt that Indonesia has "sovereignty" over its airspace, as the FIR Agreement underlined. The agreement, he noted, expanded the scope of the Jakarta FIR to cover Indonesia's territory. It also confirms Indonesia's status as an archipelagic country that has sovereign, full and exclusive rights over its airspace in accordance with the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (Unclos).

Indonesia is sufficiently capable of providing air navigation services in its own airspace, and ICAO statistics from 2017 show that Jakarta's Soekarno-Hatta Airport is able to serve 238,708 flights per year compared with Changi Airport's 184,582 flights. Indonesia's aviation safety audit at ICAO is also quite encouraging, at 80.34 per cent in 2017, above the global average of 65.1 per cent.

The delegation of air navigation services to Singapore in some areas of the realigned Jakarta FIR is based on technical and operational considerations for the purposes of aviation safety. Around the world, some 55 countries have delegated the management of FIR in their territory to others - including Indonesia, which manages parts of Australia and Timor Leste airspace.

Mr Indra also elaborated on why Indonesia delegated the provision of air navigation services in the realigned Jakarta FIR to Singapore, in particular around Batam and Bintan, citing three main considerations:

First, the geographical condition of the Indonesia-Singapore border which is narrow and the distance is very close to Changi Airport. Adjustments to FIR according to territorial boundaries will fragment airspace, making it difficult to coordinate between air traffic control units around the area. This poses a risk to flight safety.

Second, the amount of air traffic flying from and to Changi Airport is much larger than the air traffic to and from airports in the Riau Islands and Natuna Islands. It is therefore easier and safer for air navigation services to be done from Changi.

Third, Indonesia and Singapore must also prove at the ICAO that the newly agreed FIR Agreement has met the requirements for flight safety, security and efficiency in accordance with international standards set by the global aviation authority. This step is necessary so that the proposed expansion of the Jakarta FIR and the delegation of air navigation services to Singapore can be approved by ICAO member countries and included in the air navigation plan for the Asia-Pacific region.

RESPECT IS A TWO-WAY STREET

Significantly, Mr Indra, the Indonesian diplomat, also elaborated on why the FIR Agreement could not be separated from the DCA.

"The two agreements cannot be separated because history shows that the success of Indonesia's gaining recognition as an archipelagic state under Unclos is inseparable from the concession of granting legitimacy to Singapore's military training activities based on Article 51 of Unclos. According to this article, Indonesia as an archipelagic country is obliged to respect legitimate activities (including military exercises) in its archipelagic waters based on bilateral agreements," he wrote.

"Indonesia has an interest in realising DCA as a technical guide for Singapore in carrying out military training activities while respecting national sovereignty and paying attention to flight safety. Due to these technical and safety considerations, Indonesia through the FIR Agreement also delegates air navigation services in areas Singapore will use for military exercises. The relationship between the two agreements is inevitable," he added.

Both countries have also undertaken to ratify and implement all three agreements simultaneously, and inked a fourth agreement committing to do so.

And a number of ministers have come out to explain and defend the pacts in responding to criticisms from lawmakers.

One prominent voice has been Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto, who told reporters late last month that the military agreement with Singapore did not harm Indonesia and was "not at all" dangerous.

"We need friendship with Singapore and we consider Singapore to be our friend," he added.

Similar points have been made by his colleagues, who note that the agreements - seen together - are indeed balanced and take into account both neighbours' key interests.

What is implied is that all negotiations involve some degree of give and take, as both sides try to agree on fairly contentious issues.

And as the relationship between both sides matures, there is an acknowledgement that the agreements reflect a balance of benefits.

In his piece, Mr Indra noted the need for Indonesians to objectively acknowledge their government's success in finalising three very sensitive international agreements that have long weighted down bilateral relations.

"The decision to sign the three treaties at the same time was fully carried out with careful calculations and taking into account the interests of both countries in a balanced manner and based on the principle of mutual benefit," he wrote.