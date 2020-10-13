Singapore, Indonesia agree on green lane for travel

Singapore has agreed on a reciprocal green lane with Indonesia, allowing cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes.

Applications will begin on Oct 26, both countries said in a statement issued yesterday. Applicants must be Indonesian citizens, or Singapore citizens and permanent residents.

Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said the points of entry and exit would be Tanah Merah Ferry Terminal and Batam Centre Ferry Terminal for sea travel; and Changi Airport and Soekarno-Hatta International Airport for air travel.

Travellers have to abide by health measures including pre-departure and post-arrival Covid-19 swab tests from mutually recognised health institutions.