Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society moves to new campus in Bras Basah-Bugis arts district

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

PM Lawrence Wong (left) at the opening of the new campus of the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society on Oct 31.

SINGAPORE – The new campus of the Singapore Indian Fine Arts Society (SIFAS) was officially opened on Oct 31.

Besides moving to 250 and 252 Middle Road, the non-profit Indian cultural organisation is also celebrating its 77th anniversary.

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, who was the guest of honour at the event, said SIFAS has come a long way and has contributed much to Singapore’s cultural life.

He noted how its first classes in 1949 involved just six students meeting in a private home.

But more than seven decades later, SIFAS has grown into one of Singapore’s leading institutions for Indian classical music, dance and the visual arts.

It has over 1,800 members and students, with a curriculum spanning 18 disciplines.

In his speech, PM Wong mentioned its notable alumni, including Sushma Soma, who brought Carnatic music to audiences in Singapore and abroad, and The Bala Boys, twin brothers who began their formal musical training at SIFAS before going on to develop their own distinctive sound.

Before its move to the Middle Road campus, SIFAS had been housed for more than 30 years in the former Rangoon Primary School building at 2A Starlight Road in Farrer Park.

Its latest move brings it into the heart of the Bras Basah-Bugis arts and heritage district, alongside other arts schools, museums, performance spaces and institutions.

SIFAS president K. V. Rao said in SIFAS’ classrooms, one will find artists from all ages and races.

He said: “This, indeed, is Singapore’s story, told in rhythm and melody. Music can connect us without language.”

PM Wong urged SIFAS to collaborate with its new neighbours.

Using the new SIFAS-Bothra Theatre performance venue as an example, he said to imagine someone having a chance encounter with the Indian classical arts while walking by.

He said Singapore’s multiculturalism is distinctive, in that it does not seek to erase differences or blend everything into a single, uniform culture.

The world for young people today is very different, he added, and they grow up exposed to music, dance and culture from everywhere.

And while some may worry that the young will then lose interest in their cultural traditions, PM Wong said the challenge is not to shield them from new influences, but to give them strong enough roots so they can engage confidently with the wider world.

He added that tradition and innovation are not opposites, and a living tradition must have both the discipline to preserve what is valuable and the imagination to take it further.

He said: “We are a meeting point of different cultures and traditions.

“Every community has its own heritage, but we also want Singaporeans to look beyond our own communities and take an interest in the cultures and traditions of others, and that is what makes Singaporean multiculturalism distinctive.”