Singapore in advanced talks with AstraZeneca on Covid-19 drug

Singapore is in advanced talks with AstraZeneca on the potential purchase of its Covid-19 treatment drug, which has shown a high efficacy rate based on trial results.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday in response to queries from The Straits Times that it closely tracks the progress of Covid-19 therapeutics candidates under development globally.

However, it added that it is unable to disclose more information on the discussions, citing commercial sensitivities and confidentiality undertakings.

The response comes after trial results on AstraZeneca's drug cocktail, AZD7442, were released by the firm on Thursday, showing that it is able to reduce patients' risk of developing a severe form of the disease or death by up to 88 per cent when given within three days of the onset of symptoms.

AZD7442 consists of two antibodies, which are derived from antibody-producing B-cells that were donated by convalescent or recovering Covid-19 patients. It is injected into the muscle.

Both antibodies have been modified to provide protection of up to a year in those who receive the drug as treatment, and around six months for those who get the drug for prevention.

The clinical trial involved patients with mild-to-moderate Covid-19, of which around 90 per cent of the patients had other conditions such as cancer or diabetes, putting them at a high risk of developing a severe form of the disease.

Known as Tackle, the trial involved more than 900 participants across 13 countries. Half of them received the drug while the other half received a placebo, the company added.

Data from a separate clinical trial also showed that the drug can be taken preemptively to reduce the risk of developing symptomatic Covid-19 by 83 per cent, if one were to be infected.

The trial, known as Provent, was conducted over a six-month period. Most of the participants had multiple medical conditions or were immunocompromised, putting them in the high-risk group for severe Covid-19 if infected.

Those who are immunocompromised may also have a reduced immune response when vaccinated, such as those with blood cancers, and people who are on dialysis.

Previous available data from the company last month had shown that the drug was able to reduce the risk of severe Covid-19 or death by 50 per cent in non-hospitalised patients who have had symptoms for seven days or less.

Singapore's National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID) had also participated in the clinical trials for AstraZeneca's drug as part of its clinical trials with the National Institutes of Health in the US, known as the Activ-3/Tico trial.

Activ-3 is part of a public-private partnership to develop a coordinated research strategy for prioritising and speeding development of the most promising treatment and vaccines.

Associate Professor David Lye, who is director of the Infectious Disease Research and Training Office at NCID, told The Straits Times that current evidence shows that the drug can be used for treating high-risk patients and those who may have been exposed to the virus.

However, he noted that if the drug is to be considered in preventing infection before being exposed to the virus, vaccines are still a much better option.

"This antibody may have a role for people who cannot mount an antibody response such as transplant and cancer patients," he added.

AstraZeneca's new drug joins the current arsenal of monoclonal antibodies, with companies such as Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) having also developed similar therapies to treat mild to moderate Covid-19.

Monoclonal antibodies are lab-produced drugs that mimic the role of antibodies to fight the Sars-CoV-2 virus.

Regeneron said earlier this month that its antibody cocktail could reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19 by 81.6 per cent in the two-to eight-month period following the drug's administration, according to its late stage trial.

Similarly, GSK's antibody drug sotrovimab, which it developed with Vir Biotechnology, showed a 79 per cent reduction in the risk of hospitalisation and death.

Both drugs have received interim authorisation by the Health Sciences Authority under the Pandemic Special Access Route for treating mild to moderate Covid-19 in patients who are at risk of severe disease.

