Singapore importers will increase supply from other sources: SFA

Chicken rice seller Daniel Tan owns seven outlets offering the popular dish and uses more than 6,000 chickens a month, all imported from Malaysia.

Now, he worries if he can get enough poultry to keep his business, OK Chicken Rice, going.

Yesterday, Malaysia said it will, from June, halt the export of 3.6 million chickens a month to address surging prices and the shortage of chickens in the country.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said last night that importers will activate their supply chains to increase imports of chilled chicken from alternative sources, increase imports of frozen chicken from existing non-Malaysia suppliers, or draw from their stocks of poultry.

Singapore imported about 34 per cent, or close to 73,000 tonnes, of its chicken supply from Malaysia last year, according to SFA data.

Chicken is the most widely consumed meat in Singapore, with a per capita consumption of 36kg in 2020.

Almost all of Malaysia's chickens exported to Singapore arrive as live chickens and are slaughtered and chilled in the Republic.

"While there may be temporary disruptions to the supply of chilled chicken, frozen chicken options remain available to mitigate the shortfall," said SFA. "We strongly encourage consumers to play their part by being open to switching choices within and across food groups (such as consuming frozen chicken instead of chilled) as well as other sources of meat products. We also advise consumers to buy only what they need."

Mr Tan, 42, said Malaysia has been able to supply the larger 2.3kg chickens that OK Chicken Rice uses. If this supply from across the Causeway is halted, the business would be greatly affected as his workers are trained to use chickens of this specific size.

"It took a long time and a lot of mistakes to teach our untrained staff how to cook our chicken," he said. "Any changes to the size will fundamentally change the equation of the amount of oil used, strength of the fire, duration of cooking... I am worried about my staff... they have told me they are stressed after hearing the news."

Mr Tan's chicken rice outlets are in places such as Yishun, Ang Mo Kio and Hougang.

He said the timing of Malaysia's export ban could not be worse as he has an eighth outlet waiting to open, and he now faces the worst-case scenario of closing his outlets.