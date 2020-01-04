Singapore IB students outdo global peers

Students from Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) receiving their International Baccalaureate (IB) diploma examinations results at the school yesterday.

Of the 2,250 students in Singapore who took the exams, 96.66 per cent passed.

The global pass rate was 70.03 per cent, while the rate for the Asia-Pacific region was 87.76 per cent.

The Switzerland-based IB Organisation, which conducts the exams, said Singapore accounted for 35 of the 69 perfect scorers globally.

SEE S'PORE IB STUDENTS MAKE UP HALF OF WORLD'S PERFECT SCORERS