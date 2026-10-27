Singapore hosts regional meeting on food security, agriculture and forestry

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Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu will chair the Meeting of ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry from Oct 27-31.

SINGAPORE – Singapore is hosting a five-day summit of ASEAN Ministers, focusing on regional cooperation to strengthen food security and build a more resilient and sustainable agriculture and forestry sector.

The Meeting of ASEAN Ministers on Agriculture and Forestry (AMAF) and related meetings running from Oct 27 to 31 will bring together ministers and senior officials from all 11 ASEAN member states, as well as ASEAN’s Plus Three Partners – China, Japan and South Korea.

The Republic, which takes over the ASEAN chairmanship from the Philippines on Jan 1, last hosted the AMAF meetings in 2016, said the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) in a statement on Oct 27.

The theme for the 48th AMAF and related meetings is “Rooted in Partnerships, Growing Our Resilience”, and it will be chaired by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment and Minister-in-charge of Trade Relations Grace Fu.

Fu said: “In an increasingly complex global environment shaped by climate change and supply chain disruptions, food security remains a shared priority for ASEAN. The 48th AMAF reaffirms our collective commitment to stronger regional cooperation and more resilient agri-food systems.

“Singapore looks forward to working closely with our ASEAN partners to advance practical solutions that strengthen food security and support the sustainable growth of our region”.

The meetings come as ASEAN’s agriculture and forestry sector faces evolving pressures from climate variability, market uncertainties and structural transitions in regional food systems, said SFA, the national food agency overseeing food safety and food security.

Discussions are expected to centre on practical cooperation to improve productivity, facilitate knowledge sharing, foster innovation, support rural and farming communities and reinforce collective efforts that contribute to ASEAN’s long-term resilience.

SFA will also organise the inaugural ASEAN Agrifood Investment and Partnership Forum and the SFA-Temasek Roundtable on ASEAN’s Food System Transformation.

It said these events will offer more opportunities for discussions on regional food security and sustainability issues among ASEAN policymakers, industry representatives, investors and other stakeholders.