Singapore gives 122,400 AstraZeneca vaccine doses to Batam, Riau Islands

Singapore contributed a total of 122,400 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to Batam and the Riau Islands in Indonesia yesterday.

Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Maliki Osman handed the shipment of vaccine doses to Indonesia's Ambassador to Singapore, Mr Suryo Pratomo, at Jurong Port.

The shipment is scheduled to arrive at Batu Ampar port in Ba-tam today.

"This latest tranche of Covid-19 contributions to Indonesia bears testament to the longstanding close cooperation between Singapore and Indonesia, and especially in our ongoing fight against the pandemic," Dr Maliki said in his speech.

The donation of AstraZeneca vaccine doses procured under the Covax initiative was part of the Republic's efforts to support the regional and global fight against the virus.

International initiative Covax was started with the aim of facilitating equitable access to vaccines for middle-income and poorer countries.

The Covid-19 vaccine doses will be channelled to the local communities in Batam and the Riau Islands, which are just a short ferry ride away from Singapore.

Singapore and Indonesia have demonstrated their commitment to support each other in times of need, said Dr Maliki, who is also Second Minister for Education.

Most recently, Singapore sent 500 tonnes of liquid oxygen to Indonesia to help alleviate the shortage at medical facilities there.

Indonesia facilitated the shipment of essential items for Singapore's community care facilities earlier in the pandemic.

"We hope that Singapore's contribution of vaccines to Indonesia... will support these efforts and the region's progress towards Covid-19 resilience," Dr Maliki said.

On Monday, Singapore also gave 122,400 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine and medical supplies to Thailand to support its fight against Covid-19.