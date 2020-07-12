Singapore GE2020: Sights and sounds of a Covid election

SINGAPORE - Some 2.54 million Singaporeans went to the polls to vote in the country's 13th general election last Friday (July 10).

Dubbed a "Covid election", the muted event saw the People's Action Party retain 83 of the 93 contested seats. But it ceded, besides Aljunied GRC and Hougang SMC, one other GRC in Sengkang to the Workers' Party, which now holds 10 seats, the most for the opposition.

The Straits Times Picture Desk brings you a video wrap of the last two weeks of hustings that shook the political scene.

