Singapore Food Masters 2018: Vote for your favourite food stalls and stand to win a $100 voucher

SINGAPORE - An islandwide hunt for the best food in Singapore is back for a third year and foodies who vote for their favourite stalls in the contest stand to win prizes too.

From Friday (Sept 28), readers of Singapore Press Holdings' newspapers can vote for their favourite signature dishes whipped up by Singapore's passionate hawkers and restaurant chefs in the Singapore Food Masters 2018 contest.

A total of 120 stalls and restaurants are up for voting and a dozen lucky voters stand to win a $100 shopping voucher each if their favourite stalls are selected as finalists in the contest.

Voters can only vote for each stall once but can vote for as many stalls as they like.

Eateries will be categorised into one of four zones: north, central, east, and west. The top 10 eateries in each zone whose dishes receive the most votes by Oct 31 will advance to the next stage, where a panel of eight judges will assess them.

The panel, which comprises various food critics and personalities, will choose the top three dishes from each zone based on five criteria: Taste, service, cleanliness, value for money and whether the dish is a healthier choice.

The 12 finalists whose dishes are selected will be recognised on Nov 24.

Those who voted for any of the final 12 eateries stand a chance to walk away with a $100 shopping voucher each in a lucky draw, with 12 winners to be selected.

This year's competition has several newcomers, including Isaac Toast, Uncle Kiisu, Legendary Bak Kut Teh @ Rangoon, Birdfolks, Stuffed Wing, Li Yuan Mee Pok, and Famous JB 101 Seafood.

Crowd favourites, including Hanwoori Korean Restaurant, which was one of the top three finalists in the north region for the past two years, will also be returning.

The restaurant's owner, Ms Joy Kim, said: "To Hanwoori Korean Restaurant, our customers are our family. This is why we only use the finest ingredients to serve honest, authentic Korean food.

"Thank you for your votes and support, we will continue to work hard to provide our customers with a real taste of Korea."

Ahead of the results, the stalls and restaurants in the contest will be featured in The New Paper on Sept 28, Lianhe Zaobao on Sept 29, The Sunday Times on Sept 30, and U-Weekly on Oct 6.

Readers can cast their votes by sending the zone code of their favourite stall via SMS to 9679-9389, or on the competition's website at http://www.sgfoodmasters.sg/

Votes must be cast by 11.59pm on Oct 31.

The top 10 stalls from each zone will be revealed on the competition's website on Nov 5. The lucky draw winners as well as the final 12 eateries will also be announced on the site in the week of Nov 26.