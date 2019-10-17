Singapore focuses on basic needs to guard against populism: PM

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong yesterday outlined Singapore's approach in keeping populism at bay: By having a government that focuses on the people's basic needs, providing equitable policies and opportunities for citizens to upgrade themselves.

Populism has become an issue in many developed countries because of a divide between the elite and the masses, he said at a Forbes Global CEO Conference yesterday.

During a dialogue with top executives, he also discussed the political unrest in Hong Kong, the impact of US-China trade tensions on the region, how Singapore balances immigration and growth, as well as Singapore's role in South-east Asia.

