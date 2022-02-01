Singapore deeply concerned about situation in Myanmar

Singapore remains deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar, a year after the military coup, and has expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in implementing the Asean "five-point consensus".

On the one-year anniversary of the Feb 1 coup, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) noted that conditions in Myanmar for the people continue to deteriorate.

"We urge the Myanmar military authorities to swiftly and fully implement the five-point consensus, including by facilitating the Special Envoy's visit to Myanmar to meet with all the parties concerned," the ministry said in a statement.

MFA also called for the release of all political detainees including former president Win Myint, deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and foreign detainees. Additionally, the ministry also urged the Myanmar military authorities to avoid actions that would be inimical to eventual national reconciliation in Myanmar.

"Singapore remains committed to supporting Asean's efforts in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Myanmar," said the MFA.