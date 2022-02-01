Singapore deeply concerned about situation in Myanmar

Updated
Published
4 min ago

Singapore remains deeply concerned about the situation in Myanmar, a year after the military coup, and has expressed disappointment over the lack of progress in implementing the Asean "five-point consensus".

On the one-year anniversary of the Feb 1 coup, Singapore's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) noted that conditions in Myanmar for the people continue to deteriorate.

"We urge the Myanmar military authorities to swiftly and fully implement the five-point consensus, including by facilitating the Special Envoy's visit to Myanmar to meet with all the parties concerned," the ministry said in a statement.

MFA also called for the release of all political detainees including former president Win Myint, deposed state counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, and foreign detainees. Additionally, the ministry also urged the Myanmar military authorities to avoid actions that would be inimical to eventual national reconciliation in Myanmar.

"Singapore remains committed to supporting Asean's efforts in alleviating the humanitarian situation in Myanmar," said the MFA.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 01, 2022, with the headline Singapore deeply concerned about situation in Myanmar. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top