Singapore Courts warns of fake ‘court orders’ asking for transfer of money

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The fraudulent "court order" would instruct parties to transfer money to a bank account to avoid legal action.

SINGAPORE – If you receive a “court order” instructing you to transfer money to a bank account to avoid legal action, do not respond to it.

In a Facebook post on March 16 , Singapore Courts said it had been alerted to a scam involving these fake orders.

It added that it does not issue orders via WhatsApp or Telegram, nor does it ask for fund transfers from members of the public via phone or e-mail.

Singapore Courts do not ever ask for bank login credentials, it added.

Those who have doubts may verify court orders via the Authentic Court Orders portal at www.courtorders.gov.sg

Singapore Courts advised members of the public to report any suspicious notice from the courts to the ScamShield hotline on 1799 .

The number of government official impersonation scam cases doubled from 1,504 cases in 2024 to 3,363 in 2025.

The amount lost to such scams also rose significantly by about 60 per cent from $151.3 million in 2024 to $242.9 million in 2025 .

Scammers have previously impersonated officers from the Singapore Police Force, Immigration and Checkpoints Authority, Monetary Authority of Singapore and China government officials .