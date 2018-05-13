Singapore condemns Surabaya church bombings, expresses condolences to bereaved families

Singapore strongly condemns the bombings in the vicinity of three churches in Surabaya, Indonesia, on Sunday (May 13), the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has said in a press statement.

Noting that the heinous attacks resulted in the loss of innocent lives and caused injuries to many, Singapore has expressed its deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished the injured a quick recovery.

"MFA and the Singapore Embassy in Jakarta have reached out to Singaporeans who are e-Registered in Surabaya to ascertain their safety," the statement said, adding that there have so far been no reports of Singaporeans directly affected or injured by the bomb blasts.

"Singaporeans in Surabaya should take the necessary precautions for their personal safety, heed the instructions of the local authorities, and closely monitor the local news," the MFA said.

It also advised Singaporeans in Indonesia to let their families and friends know that they are safe, as well as e-register with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs at https://eregister.mfa.gov.sg/

Singaporeans in need of consular assistance have been directed to contact the Singapore embassy or the 24-hour MFA duty office at:

Embassy of the Republic of Singapore - Indonesia

Block X/4, KAV No 2, Jln H R Rasuna Said, Kuningan

Jakarta Selatan 12950

Tel: + 62-(21) 2995-0400, 520-1489 /+62 811 863 348 (24-hours)

MFA Duty Office

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

Email: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg