Singapore condemns Strasbourg gun attack, MFA says no reports of Singaporean casualties

SINGAPORE - Singapore has condemned the vicious gun attack in Strasbourg, France, on Tuesday (Dec 11) that left several people dead and many injured.

"We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wish the injured a swift recovery," a Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) spokesman said in a press statement issued on Wednesday.

The MFA noted that at this juncture, the French authorities are carrying out security operations in the area and the situation is developing.

It added that the Singapore embassy in Paris is in contact with the French authorities and there have been no reports of Singaporean casualties or injuries so far.

The MFA advised Singaporeans in Strasbourg to monitor the news and heed the advice of the local authorities. The ministry also asked Singaporeans to contact their family and friends to let them know they are safe.

Any Singaporeans in need of urgent consular assistance have been directed to contact the Singapore embassy in Paris or the 24-hour MFA Duty Office at:

Singapore Embassy in Paris

Tel: +33 6 75 03 25 55

E-mail: singemb_par@mfa.sg

MFA Duty Office (24 hours)

Tel: +65 6379 8800/8855

E-mail: mfa_duty_officer@mfa.gov.sg